RINL holds bankers’ meet in Visakhapatnam

October 11, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Rashtriya Ispat Nigham Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) held a bankers meet here on Wednesday.

Addressing the participants, the RINL CMD Atul Bhatt elaborated on the various initiatives and steps taken by RINL to bolster its position in the steel sector. “RINL has long been at the forefront of India’s steel industry and has continued its journey of innovation and growth with green and clean manufacturing practices.”

The financial institutions have played a crucial role in RINL’s growth journey by providing the necessary funds and financial expertise. In return, RINL has been a reliable borrower, utilising these resources to fuel its growth and contribute to the nation’s economic development, he added.

Officials from State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, IDBI, Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank participated.

Later, the bankers were taken to the production units of the plant.