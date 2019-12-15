RINL gets national energy conservation award

The Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has bagged the National Energy Conservation Award in the integrated steel plant category in recognition of its significant contribution to reduction of specific energy consumption during the 2018-19 financial year.

RINL Chairman-cum-Managing Director P.K. Rath received the award from Union Minister of State for Power, New and Renewable Energy, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship R.K. Singh, in New Delhi on Saturday.

Mr. Rath attributed the success to the efforts by the RINL collective in conserving energy.

“The company has registered a reduction of 6.5% in specific energy through implementing various waste energy recovery technologies such as coke dry quenching, blast furnace top pressure recovery system, BF stoves waste heat recovery, injection of pulverised coal into blast furnaces to substitute BF coke, installation of billet caster in SMS-2 and 120 MW gas-based Captive Power Plant,” a statement issued by the RINL said on Sunday.

The PSU has also complied with the second cycle target of Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT) and monitoring and verification agency has recommended issuing of of the ‘129907 energy saving certificates’.

In-house expertise

The percentage reduction of the SEC is the highest in integrated steel category due to consistent efforts and implementation of above measures, the statement said.

The plant has focused on installing waste heat recovery technologies in various facilities which accounts for 62% of total power generation capacity.