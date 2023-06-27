RINL felicitates cricketer Bharat in Visakhapatnam

June 27, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Chairman and Managing Director Atul Bhatt felicitated cricketer K.S. Bharat at RINL here on Monday on his selection to the Indian Test Cricket Team.

Mr. Atul Bhatt appreciated the hard work put in by Mr. Bharat which brought him honour to be in the Indian National Cricket squad.

Mr Bharat, who resides in Visakhapatnam, practises occasionally in Col. C.K.Nayudu Ukku Stadium of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. He profusely thanked RINL management for the support being extended to him. Mr. Bharat said that the Ukkunagaram cricket ground has the right pitch with right bounce and the clean and pleasant environment that provides the right ambience to the players to focus on their practice without any disturbance.

The RINL CMD Bhatt also felicitated J. Krishna Rao (Bharat’s coach) on the occasion. Krishna Rao is the only level-3 coach (highest level in India) from Andhra Pradesh.

MS Kumar, former GM (sports), RINL on his appointment as General Manager (GM) of Game Development of the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) was also felicitated on the occasion.

