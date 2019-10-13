RINL CMD flags off maiden rake from new yard

RINL Chairman-cum-Managing Director P.K. Rath on Saturday flagged off the first rail dispatch of a full rake of 43 wagons comprising approximately 2,500 tonne of various products of Vizag Steel at the Central Dispatch Yard (CDY).

CDY is a unique project developed at a cost of ₹320 crore in a sprawling 200 acres inside the plant premises. The state-of-the-art project facilitates improvement in logistics and smooth dispatch of VSP products through road and rail to various customers and marketing stockyards spread across the country from a single location.

With this, the VSP achieved yet another milestone in logistics improvement by loading full rake at a single point with pre-weighed materials from six different rolling mills.

The rail dispatch was executed with the help of Railways, where the first rake No.999 was dispatched from CDY to Hyderabad stockyard.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rath said that logistics was playing a vital role in strengthening the marketing network of RINL as the volumes increased due to completion of expansion and modernisation of the plant. He said it was a dream project of RINL and congratulated the projects wing, railways and the agencies involved and commercial wing for early completion of the project.

The new yard would facilitate improvement in logistics in a smooth manner at a single location with rake retention time coming down significantly, he said.

Among others, K.C. Das, Director (Personnel), D.K. Mohanty, Director (Commercial), K.K. Ghosh, Director (Projects), R. Nagarajan, Executive Director (Projects) in-charge, Vidyasagar, ED (Works), Chakrabarty, ED (Marketing), and R. Nagarajan, ED(Projects) in-charge, were present.