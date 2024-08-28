ADVERTISEMENT

RINL CMD calls for concerted efforts to revive Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Published - August 28, 2024 09:49 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

In an interaction meeting held with representatives of various trade unions at the main conference hall of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (RINL-VSP) here on Wednesday, the CMD Atul Bhatt expalined current status of RINL and made a clarion call for concerted efforts from all employees, unions, and executives, along with the RINL management, to ensure the revival of the company. He emphasised the need to enhance production and implement stringent cost control measures as part of a comprehensive plan to continuously improve the financial position of RINL.

