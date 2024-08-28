GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RINL CMD calls for concerted efforts to revive Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Published - August 28, 2024 09:49 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

In an interaction meeting held with representatives of various trade unions at the main conference hall of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (RINL-VSP) here on Wednesday, the CMD Atul Bhatt expalined current status of RINL and made a clarion call for concerted efforts from all employees, unions, and executives, along with the RINL management, to ensure the revival of the company. He emphasised the need to enhance production and implement stringent cost control measures as part of a comprehensive plan to continuously improve the financial position of RINL.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.