RINL building 1,000-bed COVID Care Hospital at its function hall

For the first time, the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited-Visakhpatnam Steel Plant (RINL-VSP) using all its internal resources and available facilities has embarked upon building a 1,000-bed COVID Care Hospital facility at its function hall Gurajada Kalakshetram in Ukkunagaram.

The decision was taken at a review meeting with Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, wherein he directed the RINL collective to build facilities for providing COVID care to 1,000 patients in Ukkunagaram, township of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Fabrication work for cots for the hospital is going on in full swing at its Utility Equipment Repair Shop (UERS) inside plant premises. All the material procurement and arrangements to facilitate the clinical delivery of medical oxygen near the patients’ beds are being expedited.

According to a release from the VSP, facilitating a makeshift hospital at Gurajada Kalakshetram is the first step towards fighting the surge in cases and in phased manner various community halls and public halls/spaces will be converted into hospital wards for treatment of patients. All the wards of Visakha Steel General Hospital with 110 beds have been converted to COVID wards except for one that has been retained for emergency non-COVID cases.

In the fight against COVID, the RINL has already supplied 2,200 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen to Andhra Pradesh

and other States, starting from April 13.