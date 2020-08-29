RINL bags National Energy Leader Award

RINL-Vizag Steel has been awarded Excellent Energy Efficient Unit Award by CII GBC in National Award competition for Excellence in Energy Management held online from August 25 to 28 in recognition of its efforts towards energy conservation at RINL.

RINL also awarded National Energy Leader Award second time for winning Excellent Energy Efficient Unit Award consecutively for three years. RINL implemented various measures such as increase in Pulverised Coal Injection (PCI) in Blast Furnace-2, optimisation of fuel rate in BF, implementation of innovative projects (Argon recovery, turbo blowers interconnection etc.) and waste recycling and implementation of energy management system and harnessing renewable energy. P.K. Rath, CMD, RINL, lauded the efforts of RINL collective in making the company energy efficient and winning the award consecutively.