RINL 42nd formation day celebrated in Vizag

The 42nd formation day celebrations of Rasthriya Ispat Nigham Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) was held, here, on Sunday. The RINL chairman and managing director Atul Bhatt called for concerted efforts to achieve the turnaround for RINL.

Mr. Bhatt along with Visteel Mahila Samithi president Ms. Nupur Bhatt inaugurated an exhibition on scientific, environment-friendly and socio-centric themes put up by the students of Ukkunagaram schools in the premises of Ukkunagaram Club. Cultural programmes were also performed by the students.

There was a mass tree plantation drive, organised by the Agroforestry department of RINL near Learning Development Centre. Nearly 200 hybrid varieties of coconut plants were planted. A health run was also taken up by the students of Ukkunagaram schools.

Mr. Bhatt exuded confidence that RINL can achieve the turnaround with the talent, commitment and dedication of the entire RINL collective. “We have a great responsibility on our shoulders to carry on the tradition of making RINL the most preferred steel company. We will definitely keep the flag of RINL flying high. Let us together pledge to make 2024 a turnaround year for RINL,” Mr. Bhatt said.

Later, Mr. Bhatt presented the ‘Jawahar Nehru’ awards to selected employees (executives and non-executives) in recognition of their outstanding performance. CISF commendation awards were also given to selected CISF personnel.

