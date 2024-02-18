GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RINL 42nd formation day celebrated in Vizag

Mass tree plantation drive, health run and cultural programmes were conducted as part of the celebrations

February 18, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 42nd formation day celebrations of Rasthriya Ispat Nigham Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) was held, here, on Sunday. The RINL chairman and managing director Atul Bhatt called for concerted efforts to achieve the turnaround for RINL.

Mr. Bhatt along with Visteel Mahila Samithi president Ms. Nupur Bhatt inaugurated an exhibition on scientific, environment-friendly and socio-centric themes put up by the students of Ukkunagaram schools in the premises of Ukkunagaram Club. Cultural programmes were also performed by the students.

There was a mass tree plantation drive, organised by the Agroforestry department of RINL near Learning Development Centre. Nearly 200 hybrid varieties of coconut plants were planted. A health run was also taken up by the students of Ukkunagaram schools.

Mr. Bhatt exuded confidence that RINL can achieve the turnaround with the talent, commitment and dedication of the entire RINL collective. “We have a great responsibility on our shoulders to carry on the tradition of making RINL the most preferred steel company. We will definitely keep the flag of RINL flying high. Let us together pledge to make 2024 a turnaround year for RINL,” Mr. Bhatt said.

Later, Mr. Bhatt presented the ‘Jawahar Nehru’ awards to selected employees (executives and non-executives) in recognition of their outstanding performance. CISF commendation awards were also given to selected CISF personnel.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.