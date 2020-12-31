Ring nets banned in coastal waters in district

The use of ring nets in the coastal waters in the district has been banned, pending further orders, according to the Joint Director of Fisheries K. Phani Prakash.

The ban has been necessitated due to frequent disputes between the fishermen of Kotha Jalaripeta and those of Jalari Endada, Uppada and Mangamaripeta on the use of ring nets. The Kotha Jalaripeta fishermen had complained to the Fisheries Department that the use of ring was resulting in the depletion of fish resources close to the coast and near the Fishing Harbour.

Mr. Phani Prakash said that the District Collector has appointed a technical committee to make the field-level study and submit a comprehensive report on the issue.

A decision would be taken based on the report. In the meantime, the use of ring nets in the marine waters in the district has been banned.

Those violating the ban would be taken to task.