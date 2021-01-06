Ring nets banned 8 km from coast: Minister

‘Decision taken to protect aquatic life’

Minister for Fisheries S. Appalaraju along with Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao and other officials conducted a meet with two groups of fishermen community over use of ring nets here on Tuesday.

Speaking to the fisherfolk, Mr. Appalaraju said that use of ring nets were banned 8 km from the shore in the sea.

He also said that the decision was taken after consulting fishermen, who use catamarans, and those using motor boats. The initiative was intended to protect small fish apart from protection of aquatic life, he said.

Visakhapatnam (South) MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar said that ring nets were also banned in States like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

He said that the decisions were taken for collective good and everyone should abide by it. Mr. Srinivasa Rao and District Collector V. Vinay Chand also spoke.

Earlier, people from different groups of fishermen expressed their views.