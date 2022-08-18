Visakhapatnam: Rights group condemns release of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case

ADVERTISEMENT

Activists from various rights groups and Muslim outfits on Thursday expressed outrage over the early release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, terming it an affront to humanity, rule of law and the Constitutional commitment to protect women.

A protest was organised at Gandhi Statue near the GVMC building by Mahila Chetna, Human Rights Forum and Muslim Thinkers Forum. Stating their support and solidarity with Bilkis Bano in her fight for justice, the protesters called upon the Supreme Court to undo a ‘grave miscarriage of justice’ and to revoke the remission granted to the 11 convicts on August 15 this year’.

They also raised slogans against the recent death of nine-year-old Dalit student Indra Meghwal in Rajasthan who succumbed to injuries allegedly inflicted upon him by a teacher because he attempted to drink water from a pot at the school.

They raised slogans against continuing atrocities against Dalits in various forms. Speaking on the occasion, HRF functionary V.S. Krishna said that the release of the 11 convicts would have a chilling effect on all those struggling for justice in cases of sexual violence against women.

“It is a matter of shame that gang-rapists and murderers are being set free in this manner. The remission is deeply immoral and mocks the law and the Constitution. It restores the rule of impunity for gang-rapists and communal rioters,” he stated.

K. Padma of Mahila Chetna and Jaha Aara of Muslim Thinkers Forum dwelt on Bilkis Bano’s resilient, brave and prolonged fight for justice. They said that the release of the convicts violated the existing guidelines on remission policy which stated categorically that those prisoners convicted for rape and other heinous crimes should not be granted special remission.

“This release is in contravention to the law of the land and has let down women,” they said. The meeting affirmed solidarity with Bilkis Bano and every victim of sexual assault. Slogans were raised demanding that the Apex Court take suo moto notice of the case and ensure that all the 11 convicts were sent back to prison.

The members of LIC Working Women Coordination Committee, Vizag Division, also decried the release of the convicts on the basis of ‘good behaviour’. They demanded that the decision to grant remission be revoked and the released persons be sent back to jail. They also demanded justice for Bilkis Bano and security to her family.