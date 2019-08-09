Riding sans helmet canlead to suspension of DL

Riding two-wheelers without wearing a helmet, driving car without fastening seatbelt and using cellphones while driving can result in suspension of licence, Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Rajaratnam said here on Thursday.
He said that driving licence will be cancelled if the drivers are caught violating the norms for the second time.
Supreme Court directive
The DTC said that the decision was taken following the orders of the Transport Commissioner, in sync with the directions of the Supreme Court, to check deaths in road accidents.
The suspension of license can range from one to six months, the DTC said and appealed to motorists to comply with the rules.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor