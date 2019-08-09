Visakhapatnam

Riding sans helmet canlead to suspension of DL

Suspension of license can range from one to six months, says DTC G.C. Rajaratnam

Riding two-wheelers without wearing a helmet, driving car without fastening seatbelt and using cellphones while driving can result in suspension of licence, Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Rajaratnam said here on Thursday.

He said that driving licence will be cancelled if the drivers are caught violating the norms for the second time.

Supreme Court directive

The DTC said that the decision was taken following the orders of the Transport Commissioner, in sync with the directions of the Supreme Court, to check deaths in road accidents.

The suspension of license can range from one to six months, the DTC said and appealed to motorists to comply with the rules.

