Rich tributes paid to ‘son of Andhra’ Sitaram Yechury

Rich tributes were paid to veteran Communist leader and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury at a condolence meeting organised by the CPI(M) district committee, at the CITU office near Jagadamba Junction on Thursday evening.

Yechury, who was undergoing treatment for respiratory problems at a hospital in Delhi since August 19, breathed his last at 4 p.m. on Thursday. The CPI(M) district committee held a condolence meeting at short notice.

CPI State committee member D. Subba Rao, district secretary M. Jaggunaidu, senior leaders A. Aja Sarma and S. Sudhakar, executive members B. Ganga Rao, B. Padma, B. Eswaramma and B. Jagan garlanded a portrait of Yechury and paid tributes to the departed leader.

The speakers recalled that at the time of disintegration of the Soviet Union, a national meeting of the Communist Party was held in Madras. Yechury was given the responsibility of handling the international affairs of the Communist Party. He had worked with the first generation leaders of the Communist Party, the speakers recalled.

He had served as the Polit Bureau Member of the CPI(M), and was selected as general secretary of the party in the 21st National Congress of the party held in Visakhapatnam in 2015, and was elected general secretary at the 22nd and 23rd Congress held in 2018 and 2022 respectively.

District Committee leaders V. Krishna Rao, M. Subba Rao, Raju, Naidu and senior leaders Peethala Appa Rao, P.V. Ramana, G. Poleswara Rao, Dandu Nageswara Rao and G. Appalaraju were among those who paid tributes.

YSRCP leader and former Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao condoled Yechury’s death. In a statement, he said that the CPI(M) stalwart would continue to live forever in the hearts of the people, for whom he had waged struggles.. Extending his condolences to the bereaved family, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that he has lost a ‘good friend’.

CPI State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy, State council member Ch. Raghavendra Rao, and district secretary M. Pydiraju also expressed condolences.

In a statement on Thursday, they hailed Yechury as one who was looked upon as a great leader by leaders of various political parties, irrespective of political affiliation. They described the death as an ‘irreparable loss’ to national politics and, more so, to the Communist Movement. They extended their condolences to the bereaved family members.

TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao said the nation has lost a great Parliamentarian.

In a condolence message, Mr. Srinivasa Rao recalled that Yechury was a “son of Andhra” as his parents hailed from Kakinada. “He became a voice of the people and pulled up governments both within and outside Parliament. Yechury’s death is not only a loss to the Telugu people but also to the whole nation,” he said, extending his condolences to the bereaved family.

In a separate statement, CITU district general secretary R.K.S.V. Kumar condoled the death and recalled the Yechury’s contribution to the merger of Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) with the defence sector, and the merger of BHPV with BHEL.

