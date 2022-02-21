Rich tributes paid to Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar

The scientist played a key role in promoting scientific research in the country, says GITAM Vice-Chancellor

The 128 th birth anniversary of Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar, noted scientist and former Director of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), was celebrated at GITAM Deemed to be University here on Monday.

GITAM Vice-Chancellor K. Sivaramakrishna, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Jayasankar Variyar, Institute of Technology Dean Vijayasekhar, GITAM Institute of Science Principal M. Sarathchandrababu and others offered floral tributes to Bhatnagar at his statue on the campus.

Prof. Sivaramakrishna said that Dr. Bhatnagar had played a key role in promoting scientific research for the industrial revolution in independent India. He urged that the research outcomes must be utilised for the betterment of society.

Scientific talks

As part of Bhatnagar’s birth anniversary, the organisers arranged scientific talks with 2021 Shanthi Swarup Bhatnagar awardees Kanak Sinha (Physical Science) and T. Govinda Raju (Chemical Science. Noted BARC scientist Krishnabalaji Sinis, who participated as the chief guest, delivered a talk on ‘Psycho neuroimmunology’.