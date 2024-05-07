ADVERTISEMENT

Rich tributes paid to revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju in Visakhapatnam

May 07, 2024 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Rich tributes were paid to revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju on his death anniversary by the Tribal Cultural Research & Training Mission (TCR&TM) officials and staff at the mission premises at Rushikonda here on Monday.

TCR & TM Executive Director G. Chinnibabu garlanded a portrait of Alluri and recalled his contribution in uniting and mobilising the youth of the tribal areas of combined Visakhapatnam district, against the tyranny of the British rulers. His fearlessness in fighting the armed rulers against injustice and loot, was unique in the freedom struggle of India.

He said that the naming of a district in the Agency area, after the revolutionary freedom figher was a great tribute to him.

