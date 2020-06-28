Rich tributes paid to PV on his birth centenary

Rich tributes were paid to former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao on his birth centenary at a programme organised by the Vizag Brahmin Welfare Society at the statue of the late leader on Beach Road here on Sunday.

People from different walks of life and leaders of various political parties garlanded the statue of the former Prime Minister. VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivas recalled the contribution of Narasimha Rao to the nation. He said that the birth centenary celebrations would continue for a year and the details would be released soon. He said that Narasimha Rao was the first person from South India to become the Prime Minister of the nation and it was a matter of pride for all Telugus. Advocate L.V. Rammurthy said Narasimha Rao was well-versed in many languages. He sought Bharat Ratna for the late leader.

BJP leaders Cheruvu Ramakotaiah, P.V. Narayana Rao, K. Charan Kumar, Vizag Brahmins Welfare Society president P.L.K. Murthy, B. Sankar Neelu and HPCL PRO Kali were among those who participated.

Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati Mahaswamy of Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham, commended Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for organising the birth centenary in a grand manner. In a statement here on Sunday, the seer described Narasimha Rao as a great personality and that his services to the nation would be remembered for long. Recalling the visit of Narasimha Rao to Sri Sarada Peetham, Sri Swaroopanandendra said that the late Prime Minister had invited him to his native village Vangara to consecrate the idol of Lord Siva.