Rich tributes paid to Pulwama martyrs

The officials of 198th Battalion and 234th Battalion of the CRPF on Thursday paid rich tributes to the 40 personnel who were killed in a terrorist attack in Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir on February 14 last year.

Participating as teh chief guest in the programme, former BJP MP K. Hari Babu honoured the families of several CRPF personnel from Andhra Pradesh who were martyred in line of duty in various operations.

The CRPF officials assured all sort of help to the bereaved families.

A few family members broke out during the programme, recalling the sacrifice of their kin.

“The CRPF is one of the largest paramilitary force in the world. Started with only one battalion in 1939, the CRPF has now 247 battalions. Our duties range from maintaining law and order to fighting naxalism, terrorism, apart from providing security to key political leaders, government officials, institutions and others,” said CPRF Southern sector DIG A. Srinivas.

Two-minute silence

He assured that the CRPF will always support to the families of the martyrs. CRPF personnel observed a two-minute silence in respect to the martyrs. 234th Battalion Commandant R.S. Balapurkar and others were present on the occasion.