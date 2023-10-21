Rich tributes paid to police martyrs in Visakhapatnam

October 21, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Health Minister Vidadala Rajini has said that Andhra Pradesh Police are one of the best police forces in the country. She has said that the police have been constantly updating themselves to the new methods in crime control, investigation and detection apart from maintaining law and order.

She was speaking after attending the Police Commemoration Day event held near the Police Martyrs’ Memorial on the Beach Road, as the chief guest here on Saturday. Earlier, she paid floral tributes to the Police Martyrs’ Memorial for the police personnel who laid down their lives on duty. She received honorary salute from the personnel.

She said that to ensure proper rest and reduce stress, the Andhra Pradesh Government has been providing weekly off to the police personnel. Giving top priority to police welfare, the government is organising health camps and blood donation camps to the families of the police, she said. Ms. Rajini said that the top police personnel have been conducting police darbar every month.

Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar said that we cannot bring back the martyrs but can always remember their services. As part of the day, the police organised ‘Open House’ for the students and medical/health camps for the police personnel families. This apart, various competitions are being organised for the students and prizes will be distributed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police K. Anand Reddy read out the names of police personnel who had died in action in the country.

District Collector A Mallikarjuna, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, Rajya Sabha MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, MLAs and other public representatives attended the programme.

Meanwhile, Anakapalli District Collector P. Ravi Subhash has said that the district administration will always provide a lending hand to the families of police families.

Taking part in the Police Commemoration Day programme as the chief guest, he said that the sacrifices of the martyred policemen should be taken as an inspiration.

Superintendent of Police K.V. Murali Krishna said that on October 21, 1959, 10 CRPF jawans had laid down their lives in action to protect our border with China. Commemorating their sacrifices, Police Martyrs’ Memorial Day is being observed every year, he said, adding that this year 188 police personnel attained martyrdom in the country which includes one personnel from Andhra Pradesh.

Alluri Sitharama Raju District Collector Sumit Kumar and SP Tuhin Sinha on Saturday paid rich tributes to the police personnel who attained martyrdom on duty. They took part in a programme organised on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day at CAH School Ground in Talarisingi. A Redressal Cell was at the district police office with a contact no. 9346912018.