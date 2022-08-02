Rich tributes paid to Pingali Venkayya, Bellary Raghava in Visakhapatnam

Members of Vivekananda Swatchanda Samstha participating in a rally carrying the 500-foot national flag to mark the birth anniversary of Pingali Venkayya, at Old town in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

August 02, 2022 21:36 IST

Speakers recall their services to the nation

The birth anniversary of Pingali Venkayya, freedom fighter and designer of the Indian national flag, was celebrated at various places in the city on Tuesday.

A rally was organised on Beach Road in which Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha and Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth participated. They unfurled the national flag and saluted it.

Addressing the gathering, the Mayor said that it was a matter of pride for the people of the State that Pingali Venkayya was born in Andhra Pradesh. She also hailed Bellary Raghava, Indian playwright and actor, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh, on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Bellary Raghava had inspired people to participate in the freedom movement through his plays, she said.

Mr. Lakshmisha said that Pingali Venkayya, who was born near Machilipatnam, had endeared himself to the people of the world by designing the national flag. Mr. Srikanth said that it was a matter of joy that the birth anniversaries of Pingali Venkayya and Bellary Raghava were being celebrated as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Earlier, the Mayor, GVMC Commissioner and Police Commissioner paid floral tributes to the portraits of both the leaders. The Police Band played the music.

Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations V. Maniram proposed a vote of thanks.

Grandhalaya Samstha Chairperson Konda Ramadevi, Secretary R.Ch. Venkata Rao, Relli Corporation Chairman Vaddadi Madhusudhana Rao, DRO Srinivasa Murthy, GVMC Additional Commissioner Srinivas, RDO Hussain Saheb, DEO Chandrakala, DSO N. Surya Rao and Joint Director of Social Welfare Ramana Murthy were among those who spoke.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy garlanded a portrait of Pingali Venkayya at the Central Administrative Office in the campus. He called upon the gathering to draw inspiration from our freedom fighters like Pingali by recalling their services to the nation.

Rector K. Samatha, AU College of Engineering Principal Peri Srinivasa Rao, NSS Coordinator S. Harnadh, NAD Paul, Ch. Asha Emmanuel Raju, AU officials Vanaja Rani, Sambamurthy, Manjula, Botla Ramachandra Rao, Rajeswari and playback singer A.R. Rajeswari were among those who participated.

The NSS Units of St. Joseph’s College for Women celebrated the birth anniversary of Pingali Venkayya, who was born at Bhatlapenumarru, near Machilipatnam, on August 2, 1876.

Speaking on the occasion, Associate Professor Ramesh, of the Department of Political Science, said that Pingali was a staunch follower of Mahatma Gandhi and the designer of the flag, which was later adopted as the national flag. He had participated in the national movement at the age of 19. He was an environmentalist, geologist and agriculture scientist. He designed the tricolour to promote national integrity among all Indians.

NSS Programme Officer K. Manikya Kumari and faculty member J. Nirmala spoke.

Sr. Shyji, Principal, appreciated the students and faculty members for organising the programme. She paid tributes to Pingali Venkayya.