Rich tributes paid to P. Venugopal in Visakhapatnam

His services to Red Cross recalled

Rich tributes were paid to P. Venugopal, who had rendered yeoman services to the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) for long, on his first death anniversary, at the IRCS Blood Bank here on Wednesday.

The participants garlanded a portrait of Dr. Venugopal and offered tributes.

Y. Shiva Nagendra Reddy, chairman, IRCS Visakhapatnam, recalled the services of Dr. Venugopal and said his death was a great loss to IRCS.

IRCS Blood Bank representatives Ravi Kumar, K.V.R. Raju, Lakshmi, Rao and staff participated.

At a separate programme, organised at the VMRDA Children’s Arena in the evening, a musical tribute was paid to Dr. Venugopal and over 1,700 doctors and healthcare professionals, who laid down their lives to save India from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Venugopal, who served as Head of the Paediatrics Department of Andhra Medical College, was also Officer on Special Duty(OSD) at the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences(VIMS), which was converted into a full-fledged COVID Hospital during the second wave.

P. Nandagopal, his brother, said the musical event was a tribute to the life and times of Dr. Venugopal and others.