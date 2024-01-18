ADVERTISEMENT

Rich tributes paid to NTR on his death anniversary in Visakhapatnam

January 18, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

TDP, JSP leaders garland the statue of NTR at the Beach Road; blood donation drive held at TDP party office

The Hindu Bureau

Deep reverence: TDP leaders and activists paying tributes to the party founder and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao on his death anniversary, by garlanding his statue at the Beach Road, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Members of the TDP and JSP in city garlanded the statue of TDP founder and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao, at RK Beach, and paid tributes to the leader on his death anniversary.

Later, a blood donation drive was held at the Telugu Desam party office in which many partymen donated blood.

JSP leader Peethala Murthy Yadav described NTR as one of the tallest leaders who brought respect to the Telugu people. He had earned a place in the hearts of the people as a film actor and as a Chief Minister who introduced several welfare schemes.

Former Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao, MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, TDP Parliament district president Palla Srinivasa Rao, TDP leaders M. Sri Bharat and Pasarla Prasad were among those who attended.

Some TDP leaders and party workers garlanded the statue of NTR at Railway New Colony.

CONNECT WITH US