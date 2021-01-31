Rich tributes paid to Mahatma

His services to the nation recalled

Officials from Andhra University paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his death anniversary at his statue near the administrative building on the campus here on Saturday.

Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy recalled the freedom struggle waged by Gandhi. He said that Gandhi had devoted his life for the freedom struggle and well-being of every Indian. He said that Gandhi has taught the importance of truth (Satyam) and non-violence (Ahimsa) to the world. Rector K. Samatha, Registrar V. Krishna Mohan and principals of various colleges were present. The teaching and non-teaching staff of GITAM Deemed to be University observed a two-minute silence and paid floral tributes at Mahatma Gandhi Statue on Saturday.

GITAM Vice-Chancellor K. Sivaramakrishna said that Gandhi’s political contributions had played a key role in the country attaining Independence and his ideology still enlightening the present generation.

Lecture delivered

Noted Gandhian Scholar and India Nirman Sangh founder David Barun Kumar Thomas delivered a lecture on ‘The increasing relevance of Gandhi’s teachings’.

GITAM School of Gandhian Studies, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences head A. Sasikala, and others participated in the programme.