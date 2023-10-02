Rich tributes paid to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary

October 02, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Garlanding of the statues of The Mahatma, calls to emulate the path shown by him, and paying of floral tributes marked the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at different places in the city and district on Monday.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna garlanded the statue of Gandhi at the Collectorate and paid floral tributes. He called upon the gathering to tread on the path shown by Gandhiji by following the principles of ‘truth, righteousness and non-violence’

DRO K. Mohan Kumar and RDO Hussain Saheb were present.

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma, Deputy Mayor Jiyyani Sridhar paid tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, opposite the GVMC Office. Later, they also paid tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Addressing the gathering, the Mayor and the Commissioner recalled the contribution of Gandhiji to free the nation from the British rule.

Andhra University Vice Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy garlanded the statue of the Father of the Nation on the university campus and paid tributes. He called upon youth to emulate the ideals of Gandhiji.

G. Veerraju, Honorary Director, Sanitation and Beautification, AKM Pawar, Chief Warden, Pharmacy Women’s Hostel, Sridhar Babu, in-charge, Beautification, and J. Prakasa Rao, Botanical Adviser, participated in the plantation drive at the hostel premises, in AU campus, to mark the Gandhi jayanthi celebrations.

K. Visweswara Rao, Director, AU School of Distance Education, paid tributes to Gandhiji at a meeting held at the SDE.

Shramdaan for Swachhata was undertaken the staff of King George Hospital (KGH) as a tribute to ‘Bapu’.P. Ashok Kumar, Superintendent, K. Jagadeesh, ARMO, and Kalpana Mouli, Nursing Superintendent (Grade-II), were among those who participated.

Integral Institute of Advanced Management (IIAM) B-School and Ba-Bapu Seva Sangam jointly organised the 154th birth anniversary celebrations at IIAM.

J.V. Prabhakar Rao, former Vice-Chancellor, Rayalaseema University, K. Nirupa Rani, former Vice-Chancellor, Adikavi Nannayya University, Satish C Ailawadi, Director General, IIAM B-School, and V. Balamohandas, former Vice-Chancellor, Acharya Nagarjuna University, participated as guests.

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanthi and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanthi celebrations were organised in NSTL at Mohapatra Manasi Auditorium, under the auspices of the NSTL Civil Employees Union and Works Committee.

In his address, NSTL Director Abraham Varughese described the Mahatma and Lal Bahadur Shastri as the ‘Real heroes of the nation’.

Dr. Varughese and other dignitaries handed over ₹20,000 as charity to Prasad, Joint Secretary, Premasamajam Trust, and school bags were distributed to needy schoolchildren and ₹20,000 was given as stipend to 20 students (supported by NSTL Cooperative Credit Society).

HN Das, Scientist-G and Chairman Works Committee, K. Kishore Kumar, Scientist ‘F’; NSTL ECCS Members Ch. Subhakara Rao, NSTL Civil Employees Union president Ch. Chandrasekhara Rao, secretary J.N. Varma, Members of Union & Works Committee Sukant Sahoo and Anil Kumar were among those who participated.