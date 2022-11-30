Rich tributes paid to Mahakavi Gurajada Apparao in Visakhapatnam

November 30, 2022 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former MLC M.V.S. Sarma and litterateurs paying tributes to Mahakavi Gurajada Apparao on his death anniversary, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The 107th death anniversary of Mahakavi Gurajada Apparao was observed by writers and rational thinkers at the statue of the ‘Mahakavi’ near the RTC Complex on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The participants collectively sang the patriotic song, written by Gurajada Appa Rao. Former MLC M.V.S. Sarma said that it was matter of pride that great writers like Gidugu Ramamurthy, Kandukuri and Gurajada hailed from North Andhra.

Arasam (Progressive Writers Association) secretary Appalaraju, Visakha Rachayathula Sangham representative Ramakrishna, Sahiti Sravanthi Rama Rao, Alluri Vignana Kendram Rajeswara Rao, Library Protection Committee leader B.L. Narayana, AIDWA leaders Satyavathi and Padma were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US