Rich tributes paid to Mahakavi Gurajada Apparao in Visakhapatnam

November 30, 2022 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Former MLC M.V.S. Sarma and litterateurs paying tributes to Mahakavi Gurajada Apparao on his death anniversary, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Former MLC M.V.S. Sarma and litterateurs paying tributes to Mahakavi Gurajada Apparao on his death anniversary, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The 107th death anniversary of Mahakavi Gurajada Apparao was observed by writers and rational thinkers at the statue of the ‘Mahakavi’ near the RTC Complex on Wednesday.

The participants collectively sang the patriotic song, written by Gurajada Appa Rao. Former MLC M.V.S. Sarma said that it was matter of pride that great writers like Gidugu Ramamurthy, Kandukuri and Gurajada hailed from North Andhra.

Arasam (Progressive Writers Association) secretary Appalaraju, Visakha Rachayathula Sangham representative Ramakrishna, Sahiti Sravanthi Rama Rao, Alluri Vignana Kendram Rajeswara Rao, Library Protection Committee leader B.L. Narayana, AIDWA leaders Satyavathi and Padma were present.

