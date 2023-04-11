Rich tributes paid to Jyothirao Phule on his 197th birth anniversary in Visakhapatnam

April 11, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Rich tributes were paid to Mahatma Jyothirao Phule, social reformer and writer, by the speakers at various meetings and programmes, organised on the occasion of his 197th birth anniversary, here on Tuesday.

Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan, Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari and MLC Varudhu Kalyani garlanded the statue of Jyothirao Phule at Ramnagar and recalled his services to the cause of the poor and the downtrodden. The Joint Collector recalled the relentless struggle of Jyothirao towards the eradication of casteism and for the empowerment of women.

GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu , DRO D. Srinivasa Murthy, Joint Director of Social Welfare Ramana Murthy, BC Welfare Department ED Sridevi were among those who participated.

At a separate meeting, Zilla Parishad CEO Srirama Murthy paid rich tributes to Jyothirao Phule and his wife Savithribai Phule for their selfless services towards the poor and downtrodden. Savithribai had established a separate school for girls in 1848 and had contributed to the empowerment of girls. BC Corporation ED Prasad and officials of various departments participated in the programme.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regional coordinator and TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy garlanded a portrait of Mahatma Jyothirao Phule at the party office and paid rich tributes.

The programme was organised under the auspices of YSRCP district president Panchakarla Ramesh Babu.

Mr. Subba Reddy said that Jyothirao Phule was the first social reformer in the country to work for the empowerment of women. B.R. Ambedkar had continued his good work in later years. He said that drawing inspiration from Jyothirao Phule, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has provided 50% reservation to women in various corporations, as nowhere else in the country. Ms. Hari Venkata Kumari, MLC sP. Ravindra Babu, Vamsikrishna Srinivas and Varudhu Kalyani, MLA Tippala Nagireddy, party coordinator KK Raju and former MLA Chintalapudi Venkataramaiah were among those who participated.

TDP Parliament District president Palla Srinivasa Rao garlanded a portrait of Jyothirao Phule and paid tributes at the party office. Recalling his contribution for the uplift of the downtrodden and empowerment of women, Mr. Srinivasa Rao called upon the gathering to follow the path shown by Jyothirao Phule. He also recalled that TDP founder and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao had made immense contribution to provide equal rights to women. He said that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was emulating the path shown by these leaders.

TDP BC Cell president Thammina Vijay Kumar, party leaders Villuri Chakravarthy, Appalanarayana, B. Trinadha Rao, Kedari Lakshmi and Eethalapaka Sujatha were among those who attended.