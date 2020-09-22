Rich tributes paid to Gurajada

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 September 2020 08:46 IST

Rich tributes were paid to Mahakavi Gurajada Appa Rao by various organisations to mark his 158th birth anniversary on Monday . Representatives of the Forum for Development of North Andhra garlanded his statue at RTC Complex Junction.

Metropolitan Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao and Additional Commissioner Manazir Jeelani Samoon garlanded a bust of Gurajada.

Advertising

Advertising