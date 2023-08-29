HamberMenu
Rich tributes paid to Gidugu on Telugu Language Day in Visakhapatnam

August 29, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The birth anniversary of Gidugu Rammurthy, who had made immense contribution to the promotion of Telugu language, was celebrated as Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam (Telugu Language Day) at various places here on Tuesday.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna garlanded a portrait of Gidugu Rammurthy and paid rich tributes. He recalled that Gigudu had popularised Telugu by bringing the scholastic language into colloquial language, used by the general public. He described Gidugu as a scholar in several languages, a historian and social reformer.

District Revenue Officer S. Srinivasa Murthy, Administrative Officer Eswara Rao, DLDO Purnima Devi and Regional Joint Director of the Information and Public Relations Department V. Maniram were among those who paid tributes to Gidugu Rammurthy.

Litterateur Gundana Joga Rao, former Principal Ch. Suryanarayana and social activist K.V.S. Narasimham participated in the Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam celebrations organised at the NAD Kotha Road branch of Bhashyam High School.

They called upon the students to protect Telugu language by using it in their daily routine.

Zone – 1 in charge of the school K. Venkata Rao, Principal K. Manikanta Reddy and Vice Principal V. Ramesh were among those who spoke.

