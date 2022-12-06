Rich tributes paid to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Visakhapatnam

  1. EPaper
December 06, 2022 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Garlanding of the statues and portraits of Ambedkar and recalling his contribution to the uplift of the downtrodden sections of society marked the observation of his death anniversary organised by different organisations at various places in the city on Tuesday.

Anup Satpathy, Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Division, paid floral tribute to a portrait of B. R. Ambedkar.

Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM (infra); Manoj Kumar Sahoo, ADRM(Operations), RNA Parida, Senior Divisional Personnel Officer, Watlair Division, along with officials of SC/ST Association garlanded the portrait. The Branch Officers of all the departments, senior railway officers and staff also paid tributes.

The day was also observed at Sub-Divisional offices over the Division.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Pedada Ramani Kumari garlanded a portrait of Dr. Ambedkar at the party’s North Constituency office and paid tributes.

YSRCP State SC Cell president Jupudi Prabhakara Rao, MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, party leader Panchakarla Ramesh Babu and Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, former Minister P. Balaraju, NEDCAP Chairman K.K. Raju and former MLA Pinninti Varalakshmi were among those who participated.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders garlanded the statue of Ambedkar at LIC junction and paid rich tributes to the ‘Father of the Constitution. Former MLA Gandi Babji recalled the contribution of Dr. Ambedkar to the nation.

Visakhapatnam Parliament general secretary Pasarla Prasad, party leaders Putcha Vijay Kumar, Podugu Kumar, E. Sujatha were among those who participated.

