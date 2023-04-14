Rich tributes paid to Ambedkar on the occasion of his birth anniversary in Visakhapatnam

April 14, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Officials from the district administration conducted the birth anniversary celebrations of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on a grand note at ZP Hall here on Friday. District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, Joint Collector K.S. Viswanath, Zilla Parishad Chairperson J. Subhadra, Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and a few others paid floral tributes to the portrait of Dr. Ambedkar and remembered his services.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mallikarjuna urged employee to follow the principles and walk in the path shown by Dr. Ambedkar.

Ms. Subhadra remembered the journey of Babasaheb Ambedkar from his childhood to framing the constitution. She also recalled how he had played a pivotal role in the upliftment of backward sections. Students from various schools took part in cultural programmes.

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari paid floral tributes to the statue of Dr. Ambedkar near the LIC Office Junction along with Mr. Mallikarjuna and MLC Varudu Kalyani. Several corporators attended the programme.

Officials from Andhra University organised a programme to remember Dr. Ambedkar at TLN Hall. AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy paid floral tributes to the statue of Dr. Ambedkar near the administrative office. He said that the youth, especially students, must imbibe the values and principles followed by Dr. Ambedkar

The city police led by Police Commissioner C.M. Trivikrama Varma and Anakapalli police led by Superintendent of Police K.V. Murali Krishna celebrated the birth anniversary on a grand note at the offices.

RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), joined the nation in celebrating event in Ukkunagaram. CMD of RINL, Atul Bhatt garlanded the statue of Dr. Ambedkar. Mr. Atul Bhatt said “Baba Saheb was a towering and multi-talented personality. We have to learn and imbibe the ideas and philosophy of Ambedkar.” A sapling of Bodhi tree was planted on the premises of Vaishakhi Buddha Vihar. Director (Commercial) D.K. Mohanty and others were present.

The event was organised in a grand manner by Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL) at NSTL. Renowned scientist and NSTL Director Y. Sreenivas Rao and others were present, High Court Advocate Jada Sravan Kumar attended the event as the chief guest. The officials paid floral tributes to the portrait of Dr. Ambedkar. Mr. Sravan Kumar stressed the need for the utilisation of the vote to right and eradicate political inequalities and create a clean society. Ms. Y. Lakshmi, the first lady of NSTL, distributed saris to the poor and the needy women. Senior Scientists P.V.S. Ganesh Kumar; Abraham Varughese and employees association members participated.

Various unions, youth associations from many colonies organised the birth anniversary celebrations on a grand note. Paying floral tributes to the statues at various places, youth raised slogans “Jai Bhim”. In some colonies, the associations inaugurated staues of Dr. Ambedkar.

Special cover released

Anakapalli MP B. Satyavathi released a special cover to commemorate the visit of Baba Saheb Ambedkar to Andhra Pradesh during the year 1944, in Anakapalli on Friday. As per the MP, Baba Saheb Ambedkar had stayed in R&B Guest House in Anakapalli. He was received by the then Municipal Commissioner of Anakapalli J. Mohan Rao.