Rich tributes paid to Ambedkar on his death anniversary in Visakhapatnam

December 06, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Garlanding of statues, paying floral tributes to portraits and calls to emulate the path shown by the Father of the Constitution marked the death anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, observed by the government organisations, educational institutions and political parties in the city on Wednesday.

Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam paid floral tributes to Ambedkar by garlanding a portrait at the Regional Transport Office. He described Ambedkar as a great social reformer, a messiah of the poor and downtrodden sections of the society. RTO R Ch Srinivas, in charge RTO I. Venu Gopal Rao, Administrative Officers I. Raghu Babu, G. Vimala, G. Koteswara Rao and D. Karunakar were among those who attended.

YSRCP district president Kola Guruvulu, coordinator K.K. Raju, party observer SA Rahaman, party leader Ravi Reddy, chairpersons of various corporations Sujata Satyanarayana and Vaddadi Madhusudhana Rao, zonal incharges Maruti Prasad, T. Chandrasekhar, Relli Janaki Rao, district leaders Appalaraju, Raghu Raju and Pilla Haribabu were among those who paid tributes to B.R. Ambedkar at the party office at Yendada here on Wednesday.

The programme was conducted under the asupices of zonal incharge Allampalli Rajababu.

CPI State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy garlanded the statue of B.R. Ambedkar at LIC Circle and paid tributes.

Later, addressing the gathering, Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy alleged that the Central and State governments were violating the Constitution, drafted by Ambedkar. The Constitution has laid down several principles for the uplift of the downtrodden sections of society. The governments, which were supposed to implement the Constitution, were trying to weaken it, he alleged.

The CPI leader said it was unfortunate that the attacks on Dalits and minority women were increasing. He said the true tribute to Ambedkar was when the rulers emulate the path shown by him but not just observing his birth and death anniversaries.

CPI(M) district secretary M. Pydiraju, executive members A. Vimala, GSJ Atchuta Rao, Sk. Rahaman, CN Kshetrapal and M. Manmadha Rao were among those who participated.

TDP leaders paid tributes to Ambedkar at a programme, organised by the SC Cell, at the party’s district office. The Dalit leaders paid floral tributes to a portrait at the party office.

Visakha Parliamentary district TDP SC Cell president Budumuri Govind recalled the contribution of Ambedkar for the betterment of the weaker sections. Telugu Mahil official representative Eethalapaka Sujatha, party leaders P. Jayaraj John, Boddeti Mohan, N. Appa Rao, Yaganti Adilakhsmi, Gantyada Adinarayana and Koneti Suresh were among those who attended.