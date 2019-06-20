Rice seized from ISKCON was meant to be exported?

A day after the seizure of alleged mid-day meal rice from the premises of ISKCON at Sagar Nagar, the Civil Supplies Department on Wednesday submitted a detailed report to Collector V. Vinay Chand.

The officials are waiting for the orders from the Collector to lodge a criminal case for those responsible for illegal diversion of the stock. Investigation by the vigilance teams that seized the rice confirmed that the stock was being shifted to an exporter in Kakinda of East Godavari district, and from there it was supposed to be exported to abroad.

“Some rice bags were found with French words printed on them. Further inquiries in the case can ascertain as to which countries these rice bags were planned to be exported,” said Vigilance & Enforcement Inspector K. Mallikarjuna Rao said.

‘No documents furnished’

The vigilance officials also said that the ISKCON officials had claimed that the stock was gathered through donation.

However, they are yet to furnish any records to buttress their claim. The stock records were not maintained, the officials said.

The vigilance officials seized about 396 bags of rice weighing around 19.8 tonnes from the ISKON premises. The rice was being shifted from gunny bags issued by Civil Supplies Department to plastic bags and the stock was ready to be transported. But, the officials foiled the bid.

CBI probe sought

Meanwhile, the members of CITU City Committee demanded that a CBI probe into the case was ordered and stringent action be taken against the wrongdoers.

They also demanded that contract signed with the ISKCON for the mid-day meal scheme be terminated.