Rice cards’ distribution to be completed in two days

Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy has said that the distribution of rice cards in the district will be completed in two days.

Civil Supplies Commissioner Kona Sashidhar held a video conference with Joint Collectors to take stock of the distribution of rice cards, biometric attendance and door delivery of essential commodities.

Mr. Reddy apprised the Commissioner that 11,74,568 cards were received in the district of which 1,94,243 were yet to be distributed. The distribution would be completed in two days. He said that 17,567 applications were received regarding the five services being rendered through village/ward secretariats in the district. Of these 10,000 issues were resolved.

Around 20 % of the households were located in narrow streets, where tractors could not reach with the essential commodities. He said that a detailed report would be submitted on it.