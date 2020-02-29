Rice cards being distributed among the eligible: Joint Collector

Following a survey of eligibility criteria under ‘Navasakam’ and keeping in view the norms of the National Food Security Act and after completing of social audit in the first phase, rice cards will be given to 11,69,261 families of the 12,46,223 identified, according to Joint Collector L. Siva Sankar.

For distribution among the eligible, 8,50,540 cards have been printed. So far 1,30,232 cards have been distributed at the doorstep of cardholders.

Reverification for 64,135 cards has been completed and is going on for another 1,305. After social audit, 8320 cardholders filed objections and of them 5,945 were verified again. In another three days, the verification will be completed.

The eligible from among the 75,512 would be issued cards once the inquiry was completed.

Once the process (of distribution) is completed, those not having rice cards may apply at the village/ward secretariats and will be issued in five days, the Joint Collector adds.

For clarification of any doubts, the District Civil Supplies Officer (Urban) and Rural may be contacted on 8008301534 or 8008301539.