RFID tags to prevent mix-up at IVF labs

In a bid to help out the patients approaching fertility clinics with apprehensions over the possible mix-up of genetic material in In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) lab, the Oasis Fertility has introduced the latest Electronic Witnessing System (EWS), Krishna Chaitanya, scientific head and clinical embryologist has said.

The EWS uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags for tracking and recording patients’ information and biological samples during the IVF process. The ‘track and trace’ system reduces the lab-based risks of IVF mix-ups, Dr. Chaitanya told the media on the sidelines of a conclave on the ‘recent advances in fertility treatments’, organised by the Oasis Fertility, in association with the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Society of Visakhapatnam (OGSV) and Indian Society for Assisted Reproduction (ISAR) on Sunday.

Genetic screening

The techniques will be useful in preserving the eggs and sperms of patients who have to undergo cancer treatment so that they could be utilised after the patient recovers from cancer. The other new initiatives include pre-implantation genetic screening (PGS) and pre-implantation genetic diagnosis (PGD), he said.

Dr. Radhika Potluri, clinical head and fertility specialist, said that infertility was on the rise in men and the mean age among infertile couples had fallen from 35 to 30. This could be attributed to working night shifts, genetic disorders, obesity environmental pollution and stress.

Dr. Durga G. Rao, co-founder and Medical Director of Oasis also spoke on the occasion.