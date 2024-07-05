Revoke decision on strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and allot captive mines, JAC urges Union government

The Trade Unions and People’s Organisations JAC of Visakhapatnam district has demanded that the Centre issue a statement revoking its decision on strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

ADVERTISEMENT

The JAC leaders held a meeting at the CITU office here on Friday, and held discussions on what they called ‘deceitful measures being implemented by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre towards VSP’. The meeting hailed the people for not giving absolute majority to the BJP in the recent general elections. Had they done so, the BJP-led NDA government would have bulldozed its way and implemented its ‘anti-people’ and ‘anti-worker’ policies like privatisation of VSP and other PSUs, they alleged

The participants demanded that at least now the NDA government withdraw its privatisation policies. They expressed the hope that the TDP, whose support is vital for the NDA government at the Centre, would benefit the VSP and contribute to its continuation in the public sector. They also demanded that the Centre announce the cancellation of its decision on ‘strategic sale of VSP’ and allot captive mines to the plant.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting also sought payment of the salaries to permanent and contract employees, filling up of vacant posts, provision of working capital to the steel plant and declare a tax holiday to the VSP. They also demanded renewal of the mining lease, given to VSP in Andhra Pradesh, by the State government. The JAC commended those who had participated in the relay hunger strikes and other forms of protest for protection of VSP, at the Gandhi statue, near GVMC, during the last three years.

The meeting resolved to intensify its agitation to increase pressure on the Centre to revoke its decision on sale of the VSP. It also decided to meet higher officials in the district and people’s representatives and submit representations to prevent privatisation of VSP.

JAC chairman M. Jaggu Naidu, vice chairmen B. Nagabushanam and M. Manmadha Rao, CFTUI national president N. Kanaka Rao, CITU district general secretary R.K.S.V. Kumar, AITUC district general secretary GSJ Atchuta Rao, TNTUC district vice president MS Krishna, HMS district vice president Dommeti Appa Rao, IFTU district vive president Y. Kondayya, YSRCUC district working president K. Dali Naidu, AICTU district secretary K. Shankar Rao and Public Sector Coordination Committee convener S. Jyothiswara Rao were among those who spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.