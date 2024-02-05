ADVERTISEMENT

Review of ‘Moodu Daarulu’ to be organised in Visakhapatnam on February 7

February 05, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The book was written by senior journalist Devulapalli Amar

The Hindu Bureau

Former Congress MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar and former bureaucrat Jayaprakash Narayana at the release of a book ‘Moodu Daarulu’  authored by senior journalist Devulapalli Amar, in Vijayawada recently. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

A book in Telugu ‘Moodu Daarulu’, written by senior journalist Devulapalli Amar, will be reviewed at a programme organised at Public Library at Dwaraka Nagar in Visakhapatnam on February 7.

The book, in English (The Deccan Powerplay) and ‘Moodu Daarulu’ in Telugu, published by the New Delhi-based Rupa Publications Pvt.Ltd., was released in Vijayawada on January 27.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University V. Balamohandas will be chief guest and former Head of Journalism Department of A.U. P. Bobby Vardhan will preside over the programme.

Senior journalist V.V. Ramana Murthy will review the book while senior journalist Mangu Rajagopal will speak on the occasion. Author Devulapalli Amar will respond.

The book illustrates three different narratives on Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan Mohan Reddy. This is the history of their passions, politics and practices.

This book is a critical appraisal of the events and personalities that shaped the past 40 years in the history of Andhra Pradesh, starting with the advent of Indira Gandhi ‘s Congress government to the division of the State in 2014.

Crossword+

