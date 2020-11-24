Reverence marks Sathya Sai Baba’s birth anniversary fete

Celebrations begin with ‘Omkaram’ and ‘Suprabhatam’

The 95th birth anniversary of Sri Sathya Sai Baba was celebrated with utmost reverence and spiritual fervour by various samithis and bhajana mandalis under Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations in Visakhapatnam district on Monday.

The teachers and staff of Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar, led by Principal Ayyagari Kousalya, participated in singing all-religion ‘bhajans’ for universal peace and harmony. A cake was cut as part of the celebrations and ‘Jhula Utsav’ was also performed.

Special ‘bhajans’ were rendered by city samithi singers for universal peace and harmony at Sri Sathya Sai Prema Sadan. A book titled ‘Yadbhavam Tad Bhavathi - Journey from i to I (Me to Thee)’ authored by V. Ramesh Kumar, AGM, Sankar Foundation, was released on the occasion. Sai Spandana, a special magazine, which covers various service activities and spiritual activities in Visakhapatnam district was released. V.R. Nageswara Rao, district president and P.R.S.N. Naidu, convener, city seva samithi, devotees and office-bearers participated in the celebrations. The celebrations started with ‘Omkaram’ and Suprabhatam and followed by ‘Nagara Sankirthan’ at Sri Sathya Sai Mandir at Ukkunagaram. Later, ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ was chanted and Rudrabhishekam and Gayatri Homam were also performed. Special ‘bhajans’ were sung by the devotees. The event was celebrated by strictly following the COVID-19 guidelines.