Revenue employees express shock and grief over the murder of a Tahsildar in Visakhapatnam

February 03, 2024 - VISAKHAPATNAM

Revenue employees from combined Visakhapatnam district expressed shock and grief over the murder of former Visakhapatnam Rural Tahsildar Sanapala Ramanayya here on Saturday.

Protests were organised at several offices in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli, while the associations related to the revenue employees have given a call to wear black badges on duty to condemn the incident. Ramanayya was murdered by a person in front of his apartment late on Friday night.

A large number of revenue employees and members from the A.P. Revenue Services Association (APRSA) have reached the King George Hospital mortuary, where the post-mortem was conducted. They also took part in the final procession of Ramanayya, expressing support to the family.

Speaking to the media at the KGH, the APRSA members said that revenue officials play a pivotal role in protecting lands worth crores of rupees. They said that it is the responsibility of the government to protect the employees by providing adequate security at the office as well as home.

The members said that for the past few years, the land value has seen a very drastic rise in Visakhapatnam, so has land mafia.

“The land mafia may try to put pressure on the employees for their work related to land. Here the mafia has committed a crime and sent a message that these are the consequences, if employees do not listen to them. The police and the government should take the incident very seriously and arrest the accused. Strict action must be taken against the accused so that such incidents do not recur,” said a member of APRSA at the KGH.

The members also demanded that the government provide ex gratia to the kin of Ramanayya, besides providing a Group II job to the wife of the victim.

