Revenue employee suspended

Based on a video clip sent to her, Joint Collector G. Srijana has announced the suspension of a senior assistant in the RDO office at Anakapalle.

The employee, Valleswara Rao, was on Wednesday caught on the video taking a bribe of ₹1.5 lakh in the name of the RDO and the Joint Collector for conversion of agriculture land to residential land.

The employee was suspended and a criminal case filed against him, Ms. Srijana told reporters here.

Warning

Warning of stern action against corruption, she said any complaints regarding corruption could be conveyed on the WhatsApp number ‘9100065875’ or to the Command and Communication Centre number ‘1800 4250 0002’.

Records purification

“Purification of records will be taken up from October 20 following instructions of the Chief Minister by an enjoyment survey,” Ms. Srijana said. Any discrepancy in the land records, including survey numbers and extent, would be corrected in the programme.

A team of surveyors would visit the villages, identify the land problems, take applications and solve them, the Joint Collector said.

A handbook for surveyors and Revenue staff was prepared and training was being given to them.

In the first phase, it would be taken up in 26 mandals in Narsipatnam, Anakapalle and Visakhapatnam revenue divisions.

DRO Chandrasekhar Reddy participated.