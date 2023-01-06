ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue dept take up fencing of land allegedly encroached by GITAM

January 06, 2023 10:00 am | Updated 10:01 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Boards were erected stating that the lands belonged to the government and trespassers will be prosecuted

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue department officials taking up fencing of land allegedly encroached by GITAM near the GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) campus at Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam on January 6. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Tension prevailed at GITAM deemed to be a university campus, as officials from the Revenue department and police reached the campus in the early hours of Friday and took up fencing work on the land allegedly encroached by the university

The officials have arranged fencing to some extent of land near the GITAM Institute of Medical Science and Research (GIMSR) campus.

As per sources from the police, already boundary walls near the GIMSR campus were demolished by the revenue officials long ago alleging unauthorized construction. Now fencing was being arranged in those lands by the officials.

Boards were erected stating that the lands belonged to the government and trespassers will be prosecuted.

Meanwhile, a large number of police reached the spot and arranged stoppers to stop the public from entry including the media.

It may be remembered that in October 2020, the boundary walls of GITAM were demolished by the Revenue officials alleging encroachments in about 40 acres of government property. GITAM's president Sribharath is the grandson of former MP M.V.V.S. Murthi and son-in-law of actor and TDP MLA N. Balakrishna.

