Revenue Department acquires government land near GIMSR, arranges fencing in Visakhapatnam

January 06, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

We have not taken up any demolitions since the issue pertaining to about 40 acres of land in survey No. 20 is still in the court, says RDO

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed at GITAM deemed to be University campus, as officials from the Revenue and the police departments reached the campus in the early hours of Friday and took up fencing work to some extent of land near the GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences & Research (GIMSR) campus, which was allegedly encroached by the institution.

As per sources from the police, already the boundary walls in the campus were demolished by the revenue officials long ago alleging unauthorised constructions. Now the land was acquired by the government and fencing was arranged to mark the boundaries. Boards were also erected stating that the lands belong to the government and trespassers will be prosecuted. A large number of police reached the spot and arranged stoppers and barricades to stop the public from entering the premises, including the media.

Within no time, rumours spread that the officials were demolishing some parts of the campus by using earthmoving equipment. However, the speculations were denied by the revenue officials.

Bheemunipatnam Revenue Divisional Officer Bhaskar Reddy said that they have not taken up any demolitions since the issue pertaining to about 40 acres of land in survey No. 20 is still in the court. The revenue officials have arranged fencing on another 14 acres of land, which belongs to government near GIMSR, he said. Since the land belongs to government, there is no need to issue any prior notice. We only give notices in case there is some dispute over the property, he added.

During October 2020, boundary walls of GITAM were demolished by the Revenue Department officials alleging encroachments in about 40 acres of government property.

GITAM’s president M. Sribharath is the grandson of former MP M.V.V.S. Murthi and son-in-law of actor and TDP MLA N. Balakrishna.

