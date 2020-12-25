Returnees from the UK to be tested

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 December 2020 17:33 IST

Health officials to watch their health condition for the next two weeks

Officials of the Health Department, who have received some respite with the decline in COVID-19 cases, are once again on their toes as they received information that 218 persons from the United Kingdom (UK) arrived in the city since November 23. They would also keep a watch over the health condition of the returnees for the next two weeks.

The officials are preparing to conduct COVID-19 tests for them as a precautionary measure. District Medical & Health Officer (DM&HO) P. Surya Narayana said that they had received a message from the higher-ups on Thursday that between November 23 and December 24, as many as 218 persons have reached Visakhapatnam through various modes of transport after reaching various cities like Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Bengaluru from the UK.

Advertising

Advertising

The DMHO said that all the UK returnees, who arrived in Visakhapatnam, were called and enquired about their health condition. Everyone of them informed that they were fine and didn’t have any symptoms, he said.

“We will conduct COVID-19 tests to all the persons immediately. If anyone tests positive, they will be shifted to hospital. Their samples will be sent to Pune to ascertain whether it is the new COVID-19 strain or not. Their contacts will also be also traced. If they test negative, they will be asked to stay under strict isolation for two weeks,” he said.

Dr. Surya Narayana said that the health staff under all Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in urban and rural areas were also alerted. The staff need to keep a watch on their health condition and send a report every day. The UK returnees should be tested immediately, if any symptoms were found, he added.