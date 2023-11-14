HamberMenu
Return of ‘Fan Parks’: ACA to screen India-NZ match on the big screen

Entry to the ‘fan park’ will be free of cost, food stalls are being set up, the grounds are estimated to accommodate over 10,000 cricket lovers

November 14, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Harish Gilai
Workers setting up the stage to screen ICC World Cup semi-final match between India and NZ at R.K Beach in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Workers setting up the stage to screen ICC World Cup semi-final match between India and NZ at R.K Beach in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

As world cup fever grips Visakhapatnam, Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) authorities are gearing up to set up a ‘Fan Park’ for the cricket lovers at the R.K Beach, opposite to the Kali Mata Temple.

The ICC World Cup Semi-Final match between India and New Zealand will be live telecast on a big-screen from 1.30 p.m. to 11 a.m. at the Fan Park.

ACA Secretary S.R. Gopinath Reddy said that the entry into the fan park will be free of cost and the space can accommodate over 10,000 people. To engage audiences and creating a carnival-like atmosphere, food stalls are also going to be set up, he said.

‘Fan Park’ being set up.

‘Fan Park’ being set up. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Similarly, such ‘Fan Parks’ will be also set up at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, MG Road, Vijayawada and Arts College Grounds, YSR Kadapa.

For the fourth time consecutively, team India has marched into the semi-finals, becoming the only unbeaten team in the group stage. India is faced against New Zealand on November 15 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, in the first semi-final. The second semi-final will be held between Australia and South Africa at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on November 16.

Meanwhile, a number of hotels, restaurants, breweries, coffee shops are planning to live screen the semi-final on to attract their visitors in the city.

