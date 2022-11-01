Retired Steel Executives’ Association stages protest over Visakhapatnam Steel Plant’s appeal against High Court order on medical scheme

ADVERTISEMENT

The Retired Steel Executives’ Association(RSEA) organised a protest on the main approach road to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP) on Monday in protest against the management’s action to appeal against the order of the High Court in favour of the retirees, allowing option to choose between the old medical scheme and new one.

Over 500 retired executives participated in the protest, demanding immediate compliance with the High Court orders. The Steel Executives’ Association also expressed solidarity with the protest against forcibly foisting the new scheme on the serving and retired executives.

RSEA president Maturi Srinivasa Rao said that in terms of the second Pay Revision Commission recommendations and the guidelines issued by the Department of Public Enterprises that the superannuation benefits of the executive retiring on or after January 1, 2007, should constitute 30% of the last pay drawn by executive.

SEA secretary K.V.D. Prasad, president Katam Chandra Rao, RSEA secretary Dadi Sivaram, 78th ward corporator B. Ganga Rao, AITUC general secretary D. Adinarayana, Ayodhya Ram(CITU) Mantri Rajasekhar (INTUC) Y. Mastanappa (YSRTU), Villa rammohan Rao(TNTUC), Boddu Pydiraju(HMS), D Appa Rao(USE) and Parandamayya(VSEU) were present.