Retired Steel Executives’ Association stages protest over Visakhapatnam Steel Plant’s appeal against High Court order on medical scheme

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
November 01, 2022 19:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Retired Steel Executives’ Association(RSEA) organised a protest on the main approach road to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP) on Monday in protest against the management’s action to appeal against the order of the High Court in favour of the retirees, allowing option to choose between the old medical scheme and new one.

Over 500 retired executives participated in the protest, demanding immediate compliance with the High Court orders. The Steel Executives’ Association also expressed solidarity with the protest against forcibly foisting the new scheme on the serving and retired executives.

RSEA president Maturi Srinivasa Rao said that in terms of the second Pay Revision Commission recommendations and the guidelines issued by the Department of Public Enterprises that the superannuation benefits of the executive retiring on or after January 1, 2007, should constitute 30% of the last pay drawn by executive.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

SEA secretary K.V.D. Prasad, president Katam Chandra Rao, RSEA secretary Dadi Sivaram, 78th ward corporator B. Ganga Rao, AITUC general secretary D. Adinarayana, Ayodhya Ram(CITU) Mantri Rajasekhar (INTUC) Y. Mastanappa (YSRTU), Villa rammohan Rao(TNTUC), Boddu Pydiraju(HMS), D Appa Rao(USE) and Parandamayya(VSEU) were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app