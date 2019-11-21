Retired PSU employee duped of ₹34 lakh

The city cyber crime police arrested a Nigerian national and a person from Haryana for allegedly duping a retired PSU employee of ₹34 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Ezumezu Lucky Ozah (34) from Lagos, Nigeria and Deepak (32) from Sonipat, Haryana.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Commissioner of Police R.K. Meena said that based on a complaint filed by the victim on November 11, a team from the Cyber Crime Police Station led by Inspector V. Gopinath and Sub-Inspector Ravi Kumar arrested the duo in Delhi and brought them to the city on a transit warrant.

Giving details of the case, Mr. Meena said that the victim was befriended by one Anna Rose from Birmingham, through a social media site.

Fake profile

“The social media profile looks to be fake. After several conversations, ‘Anna Rose’ promised the victim a gift of £25,000,” Mr. Meena said.

“After a few days, around the first week of October, the victim received a call from a woman, who claimed to be a Customs official, saying that a large consignment containing a huge amount of foreign currency had come from abroad and it needs to be cleared.

The caller told the victim said that he has to pay ₹34.19 lakh as Customs duty to clear the consignment,” said Mr. Meena.

Believing that he had received something of immense value, the victim transferred the amount to seven bank accounts as instructed by the caller. “After several days, the victim realised that he was conned after which he approached us and lodged a complaint,” said Mr. Meena.

Modus operandi

This was a typical Nigerian 419 scam, police said, adding that they zeroed in on the accused by tracking the bank accounts.

“We first nabbed Deepak, who had helped the Nigerian national in opening bank accounts and also gave him pre-activated SIM cards. Deepak owns a SIM card shop in New Delhi and on interrogation, he led us to Ozah,” said Mr. Meena.

The police team also seized ₹2 lakh in cash, 95 SIM cards, five ATM cards, two expired passports, two pen drives, one laptop, seven mobile phones, two bank passbooks and two bank cheque books. “Just because of his greed and lack of basic caution, the victim parted with all of his life savings,” said DCP Ranga Reddy.

The Commissioner urged the public not to blindly believe strangers on social media sites and cautioned them from logging on to lottery sites. He also cautioned people against depositing money in strangers’ accounts in hopes of getting a windfall, stating that such ‘schemes’ were nothing but scams designed to con poorly informed people on the internet.