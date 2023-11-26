HamberMenu
Retired judges should not be interested in politics, says Prashant Bhushan

He said that a retired judges’ knowledge should be utilised for the services of organisations that are needed by the masses, and urged them to not take the political path

November 26, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Supreme Court advocate Prashant Bhushan said that retired judges should not be interested in political positions, instead they may serve as heads of organisations that require legal expertise.

Mr. Bhushan was in Visakhapatnam on Sunday to participate in a national seminar on Uphold the Constitution – Save Democracy, organised by the Visakhapatnam District Committee of the Indian Association of Lawyers (IAL), on Sunday. More than 100 members of the district committee attended the programme.

He gave a presentation on Judicial Independence and Accountability - The Road for Judicial Reforms, and highlighted various issues that may help in curating judicial reforms.

He said that a retired judges’ knowledge should be utilised for the services of organisations that are needed by the masses, and urged them to not get involved in politics by accepting certain nominated posts. He also mentioned that changes should be made in the process of appointment of Supreme Court judges.

On the other hand, Patna High Court Judge Anupama Chakraborty spoke on The Rights and an Accused under the Constitution, where she said that all judges are not corrupt and every year they also submit the details of their assets to the authorities.

President of Visakhapatnam Bar Association Chintapalli Rambabu said that the income of lawyers should be increased; Visakhapatnam Principal District and Sessions Judge Alapati Giridhar also spoke on various Constitutional issues. The IAL president R.S. Cheema and Visakhapatnam District Committee President A.V. Lenin and others were present at the seminar.

