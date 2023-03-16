Retired IES officer, noted activist C.S. Rao dies at 92

March 16, 2023 08:13 am | Updated 08:13 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Chaganti Sundara Rao (92), a retired Indian Engineering Services (IES) officer and a noted social activist, who had spearheaded various movements for the protection of nature and the development of Visakhapatnam, passed away peacefully in his sleep, at his residence at Dwaraka Nagar in the early hours of Wednesday.

His wife C. Vijayalakshmi had predeceased him on April 3, 1999.

Popularly known as C.S. Rao, he was born at Nidigattu Agraharam of Lakkavarapu Kota mandal in Visakhapatnam district on August 20, 1931. He had waged successful campaigns on issues concerning the public as president of Praja Spandana, an NGO.

He had taken up the ‘injustice done to Visakhapatnam and north Andhra region’ by the Railways with the successive Railway Ministers and Railway Board officials over the years besides organising public meetings on the issue along with representatives of various political parties on the need for establishment of a new railway zone, with its headquarters in Visakhapatnam.

He was also instrumental in preventing the conversion of the Old Central Prison site, located in the heart of the city, into a multiplex by launching a fast, and fighting a legal battle in the High Court. The much-needed ‘lung space’ in the city has been converted into a public park. He had the support of the people and political leaders in his struggles.

C.S. Rao had decided in 2011 to donate his organs through the Savitri Bai Phule Education and Charitable Trust, Visakhapatnam. The donation would be done on Thursday, according to his family members.